Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SENSHU IKEDA HOLDINGS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.81 6.26 7.20 (+8.7 pct) (+5.9%) Operating 6.35 5.78

(+9.8 pct)

Recurring 6.33 5.71 6.30 (+11.0 pct) (+8.5%) Net

6.35 5.70 6.30

(+11.3 pct) (+8.5%) EPS Y5.37 Y4.78 Y3.27 Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Senshu Ikeda Holdings Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

