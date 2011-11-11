Nov 11 (Reuters) -
SENSHU IKEDA HOLDINGS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.81
6.26 7.20
(+8.7 pct) (+5.9%)
Operating 6.35 5.78
(+9.8 pct)
Recurring 6.33
5.71 6.30
(+11.0 pct) (+8.5%) Net
6.35 5.70 6.30
(+11.3 pct)
(+8.5%) EPS Y5.37
Y4.78 Y3.27 Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Senshu Ikeda Holdings Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8714.TK1.