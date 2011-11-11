Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KUMAGAI GUMI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Operating loss 353 mln prft 965 mln prft 2.50

(-26.4 pct) (-38.0%) Recurring loss 792 mln prft 177 mln prft 2.30

(-77.3 pct) (-21.8%) Net loss 85 mln prft 341 mln prft 2.30

(-69.9 pct) (+36.9%) EPS

loss Y0.47 prft Y1.91 prft Y12.71

EPS Y0.91

Annual div

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Kumagai Gumi Co Ltd is a general contractor with strength in large-scale civil engineering.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1861.TK1.