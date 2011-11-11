Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TSUKUBA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 22.94 24.71 46.20 (-7.1 pct) (+48.3 pct) (-3.3%) Recurring 574 mln 2.18 2.00

(-73.6 pct) (+608.5 pct) (-33.9%) Net 1.07 1.77 2.30 (-39.5 pct) (+369.0 pct) (-8.3%) EPS

Y12.93 Y21.52 Y27.94

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Tsukuba Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8338.TK1.