Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TSUKUBA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 22.94
24.71 46.20
(-7.1 pct) (+48.3 pct) (-3.3%)
Recurring 574 mln 2.18 2.00
(-73.6 pct) (+608.5 pct)
(-33.9%) Net 1.07
1.77 2.30
(-39.5 pct) (+369.0 pct) (-8.3%) EPS
Y12.93 Y21.52 Y27.94
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Tsukuba Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8338.TK1.