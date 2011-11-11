Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOKYO KIKAI SEISAKUSHO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.96 5.08 9.09 (-2.4 pct) (-34.4 pct) (-21.0%) Operating loss 2.04 loss 3.11 loss 4.83

Recurring loss 2.38 loss 3.30 loss 5.15 Net loss 3.80 loss 3.81 loss 5.24 EPS loss Y43.39 loss Y43.52 loss Y59.91 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd is a manufacturer of printing machines.

