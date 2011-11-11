Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 77.98 76.49 150.00 (+2.0 pct) (-2.5 pct) (-0.7%) Recurring 21.62 16.32 36.50

(+32.5 pct) (+32.9 pct) (+26.6%) Net 11.08 46.29 20.00 (-76.1 pct) (+458.2 pct) (-62.0%) EPS

Y13.94 Y58.06 Y25.15

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 nil

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y2.50

NOTE - Nishi-Nippon City Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

