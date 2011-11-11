Nov 11 (Reuters) -
NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 77.98
76.49 150.00
(+2.0 pct) (-2.5 pct) (-0.7%)
Recurring 21.62 16.32 36.50
(+32.5 pct) (+32.9 pct)
(+26.6%) Net 11.08
46.29 20.00
(-76.1 pct) (+458.2 pct) (-62.0%) EPS
Y13.94 Y58.06 Y25.15
Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y2.50
NOTE - Nishi-Nippon City Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
