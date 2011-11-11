Nov 11 (Reuters) -

JAPAN BRIDGE CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.55 2.80 4.60 (-9.0 pct) (-34.4 pct) (-17.1%) Operating loss 63 mln prft 22 mln loss 250 mln

(-51.7 pct)

Recurring loss 96 mln prft 16 mln loss 350 mln

(-35.0 pct) Net

loss 90 mln prft 2 mln prft 4.40

(-87.3 pct)

EPS loss Y0.77 prft Y0.03 prft Y37.25 Shares 118 mln 118 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Japan Bridge Corp is a maker of steel structures, including bridges.

