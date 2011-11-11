Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OKAMOTO GLASS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.92 3.09 Operating 159 mln 121 mln Recurring 143 mln 107 mln Net 474 mln 512 mln

NOTE - Okamoto Glass Co Ltd produces glass parts used in optical and IT products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7746.TK1.