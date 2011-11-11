Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KATO SANGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 553.87 522.52 574.50

287.00 (+6.0 pct) (+2.4 pct)

(+3.7%) (+3.7%) Operating 9.37 8.14

(+15.1 pct) (+39.2 pct)

Recurring 10.13 8.86 10.40 5.25 (+14.4 pct) (+32.0 pct) (+2.7%) (-0.2%) Net 5.51 4.60 5.80

2.90 (+19.6 pct) (+25.8 pct)

(+5.3%) (+12.3%) EPS Y147.07 Y122.93 Y154.86

Y77.43 Annual div Y42.00 Y33.50 Y42.00

-Q2 div Y17.00 Y13.50

Y21.00 -Q4 div Y25.00 Y20.00 Y21.00

NOTE - Kato Sangyo Co Ltd is a leading food wholesaler.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

