Aug 11 (Reuters) -
HAMAI INDUSTRIES LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.13
3.82 7.70
(+8.0 pct) (+0.8%)
Operating 548 mln 548 mln 1.04
(0.0 pct)
(-9.6%) Recurring 587 mln
953 mln 1.09 (-38.3
pct) (-32.8%) Net
333 mln 319 mln 630 mln
(+4.3 pct)
(-8.1%) EPS Y45.85
Y43.94 Y86.67 Shares 7
mln 7 mln Annual div
Y25.00
Y25.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Hamai Industries Ltd is a leading manufacturer of
valves for liquefied petroleum gas containers.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
