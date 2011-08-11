Aug 11 (Reuters) -

HAMAI INDUSTRIES LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.13 3.82 7.70 (+8.0 pct) (+0.8%) Operating 548 mln 548 mln 1.04

(0.0 pct)

(-9.6%) Recurring 587 mln 953 mln 1.09 (-38.3 pct) (-32.8%) Net

333 mln 319 mln 630 mln

(+4.3 pct) (-8.1%) EPS Y45.85 Y43.94 Y86.67 Shares 7 mln 7 mln Annual div

Y25.00 Y25.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Hamai Industries Ltd is a leading manufacturer of valves for liquefied petroleum gas containers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6497.TK1.