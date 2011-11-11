Nov 11 (Reuters) -
CENTRAL SPORTS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 23.04
23.35 45.65
(-1.3 pct) (-0.1 pct) (-1.1%)
Operating 1.27 1.25 2.30
(+1.2 pct) (+12.1 pct)
(0.0%) Recurring 976 mln
904 mln 1.77 (+8.0
pct) (+12.8 pct) (+2.9%) Net
541 mln 165 mln 820 mln
(+227.3 pct) (-60.3 pct)
(+86.4%) EPS Y47.25
Y14.43 Y71.51 Annual div
Y20.00 Y15.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y10.00
NOTE - Central Sports Co Ltd is a major fitness-club
operator.
