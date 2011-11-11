Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOHO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 29.76 31.38 58.00 (-5.2 pct) (+4.2 pct) (-5.5%) Recurring 4.24 5.76

(-26.4 pct) (+22.5 pct)

Net 2.66 3.31 (-19.5 pct) (+1.4 pct) EPS

Y10.53 Y13.04

Annual div Y6.50 Y6.50 -Q2 div Y3.25 Y3.25

-Q4 div Y3.25

Y3.25

NOTE - Toho Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

