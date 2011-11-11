Nov 11 (Reuters) -
TOHO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 29.76
31.38 58.00
(-5.2 pct) (+4.2 pct) (-5.5%)
Recurring 4.24 5.76
(-26.4 pct) (+22.5 pct)
Net 2.66
3.31
(-19.5 pct) (+1.4 pct) EPS
Y10.53 Y13.04
Annual div
Y6.50 Y6.50
-Q2 div Y3.25 Y3.25
-Q4 div Y3.25
Y3.25
NOTE - Toho Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8346.TK1.