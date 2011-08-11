UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
NIHON MICRO COATING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 737 mln 779 mln 1.61 3.37 (-5.4 pct) (+24.6 pct) Operating prft 2 mln prft 13 mln loss 14 mln prft 72 mln
(-83.7 pct)
Recurring loss 19 mln loss 12 mln loss 20 mln prft 59 mln Net loss 20 mln loss 33 mln loss 36 mln prft 23 mln EPS loss Y2.02 loss Y3.28 loss Y3.63
prft Y2.27
NOTE - Nihon Micro Coating Co Ltd produces polishing materials used in production of hard disks, optical fibres.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5381.TK1.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors