KAZOKUTEI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.08
4.37 8.92
(-6.8 pct) (+0.3 pct) (-3.0%)
Operating loss 36 mln prft 53 mln prft 331 mln
(-41.2 pct)
(-3.3%) Recurring loss 25 mln prft
57 mln prft 359 mln
(-38.6 pct) (+2.5%) Net
loss 152 mln loss 7 mln prft 18 mln
(-85.3%)
EPS loss Y21.76 loss Y1.05
prft Y2.56 Shares 7 mln
7 mln Annual div
Y10.00 Y8.50
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Kazokutei Co Ltd is an operator of Japanese soba
noodle restaurants.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
