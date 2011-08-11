Aug 11 (Reuters) -

KAZOKUTEI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.08 4.37 8.92 (-6.8 pct) (+0.3 pct) (-3.0%) Operating loss 36 mln prft 53 mln prft 331 mln

(-41.2 pct)

(-3.3%) Recurring loss 25 mln prft 57 mln prft 359 mln

(-38.6 pct) (+2.5%) Net

loss 152 mln loss 7 mln prft 18 mln

(-85.3%)

EPS loss Y21.76 loss Y1.05 prft Y2.56 Shares 7 mln 7 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y8.50 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Kazokutei Co Ltd is an operator of Japanese soba noodle restaurants.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

