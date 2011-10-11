Oct 11 (Reuters) -
CREATE SD HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 42.54
38.89 82.06 166.45
(+9.4 pct) (+3.9 pct)
Operating 2.51 2.71 4.00
7.92 (-7.4 pct) (+19.2 pct)
Recurring 2.60
2.78 4.14 8.20
(-6.6 pct) (+17.4 pct) Net
1.46 1.51 2.27
4.49 (-2.9 pct) (+124.8 pct)
EPS Y65.75
Y67.70 Y101.78 Y201.63
NOTE - Create Sd Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
