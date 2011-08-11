UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
DC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.63 9.08 19.00 36.00 (+6.1 pct) (-15.5 pct) Operating 318 mln 42 mln 350 mln
400 mln
(+657.6 pct) (-89.1 pct)
Recurring 456 mln 219 mln
530 mln 900 mln
(+108.4 pct) (-58.7 pct)
Net 251 mln 4 mln
300 mln 500 mln
(-99.1 pct)
EPS Y7.30 Y0.12
Y8.69 Y14.50
NOTE - DC Co Ltd is a cement maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5234.TK1.
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors