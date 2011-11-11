Nov 11 (Reuters) -
CENTRAL AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.56
8.21 13.75
(-20.1 pct) (+12.7 pct) (-13.4%)
Operating 481 mln 1.12 1.62
(-57.1 pct) (+65.6 pct)
(-16.3%) Recurring 617 mln
1.27 1.89
(-51.4 pct) (+56.9 pct) (-13.6%) Net
309 mln 706 mln 1.33
(-56.1 pct) (+58.6 pct)
(+4.8%) EPS Y17.16
Y39.11 Y73.68 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Central Automotive Products Ltd is a wholesaler of
car parts.
