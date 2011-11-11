Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.86 8.16 17.87 (+8.6 pct) (+1.8 pct) (+4.4%) Operating 1.05 683 mln 1.72

(+53.5 pct) (+28.7 pct)

(+0.3%) Recurring 1.08 730 mln 1.77 (+48.2 pct) (+31.0 pct) (-0.8%) Net

645 mln 425 mln 1.05

(+51.5 pct) (+18.4 pct) (-4.6%) EPS Y52.22 Y34.46 Y85.03 Annual div

Y20.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y22.00

Y20.00

NOTE - New Cosmos Electric Co Ltd is a major producer of gas warning devices.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6824.TK1.