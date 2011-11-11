Nov 11 (Reuters) -

CHIBA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 108.02 100.99 202.00 (+6.9 pct) (-3.4 pct) (+2.3%) Recurring 35.75 33.67 65.00

(+6.1 pct) (+52.7 pct)

(+8.7%) Net 23.00 22.61 40.00 (+1.7 pct) (+38.0 pct) (+4.9%) EPS

Y26.26 Y25.29 Y45.55

Annual div Y11.00 Y11.00 -Q2 div Y5.50 Y5.50

-Q4 div Y5.50

Y5.50

NOTE - Chiba Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8331.TK1.