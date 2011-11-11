Nov 11 (Reuters) -
CHIBA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 108.02
100.99 202.00
(+6.9 pct) (-3.4 pct) (+2.3%)
Recurring 35.75 33.67 65.00
(+6.1 pct) (+52.7 pct)
(+8.7%) Net 23.00
22.61 40.00
(+1.7 pct) (+38.0 pct) (+4.9%) EPS
Y26.26 Y25.29 Y45.55
Annual div
Y11.00 Y11.00
-Q2 div Y5.50 Y5.50
-Q4 div Y5.50
Y5.50
NOTE - Chiba Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8331.TK1.