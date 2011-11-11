Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HIGO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 37.16 36.76 69.60 (+1.1 pct) (-4.0 pct) (-5.1%) Recurring 11.99 8.20 18.00

(+46.2 pct) (+25.3 pct) (+14.0%) Net 7.13 5.81 10.20 (+22.7 pct) (+38.7 pct) (-5.9%) EPS

Y30.38 Y24.58 Y43.48

Annual div Y9.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.50 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.50

NOTE - Higo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8394.TK1.