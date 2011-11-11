Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HIGO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 37.16
36.76 69.60
(+1.1 pct) (-4.0 pct) (-5.1%)
Recurring 11.99 8.20 18.00
(+46.2 pct) (+25.3 pct)
(+14.0%) Net 7.13
5.81 10.20
(+22.7 pct) (+38.7 pct) (-5.9%) EPS
Y30.38 Y24.58 Y43.48
Annual div
Y9.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.50 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.50
NOTE - Higo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
