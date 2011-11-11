Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANSEI YUSOKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.60 13.60 Operating 1.05 1.05 Recurring 1.20 1.20 Net 700 mln 500 mln

NOTE - Sansei Yusoki Co LTd is a leading maker of stage mechanisms and amusement equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6357.TK1.