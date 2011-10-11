Homewares retailer Dunelm raises interim dividend
Feb 8 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc raised its interim dividend by 8.3 percent after notching up a rise in half-year sales on strong online business.
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
U-SHIN LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
42.78 46.30 59.00
(-7.6 pct) (+28.1 pct) Operating 2.65 4.26 3.90
(-37.9 pct) (+948.6 pct) Recurring 1.95 4.00 3.10
(-51.4 pct) Net
1.04 2.55 1.80
(-59.2 pct) EPS
Y33.97 Y82.53 Y58.83
NOTE - U-shin Ltd is a manufacturer of electrical equipment parts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6985.TK1.
Feb 8 British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc raised its interim dividend by 8.3 percent after notching up a rise in half-year sales on strong online business.
PARIS, Feb 8 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Wednesday that sales growth rose 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, at constant exchange rates, coming close to market expectations.
KARACHI, Feb 8 For years, violence kept most of Pakistan's aspiring young musicians from following their dreams, whether the threat of Taliban militant attacks or gang wars in the crowded southern port city of Karachi.