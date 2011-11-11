Nov 11 (Reuters) -

JAPAN BRIDGE CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to

March 31,2012

LATEST

FORECAST Sales 13.90 Operating loss 120 mln Recurring loss 230 mln Net 14.50 NOTE - Japan Bridge Corp is a maker of steel structures, including bridges. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5912.TK1.