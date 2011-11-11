Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANKO SANGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.08 5.39 Operating loss 119 mln prft 44 mln Recurring loss 107 mln prft 55 mln Net loss 147 mln prft 39 mln

NOTE - Sanko Sangyo Co Ltd is a manufacturer of special printed products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7922.TK1.