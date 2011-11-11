Nov 11 (Reuters) -
ASAHI INTECC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.58
4.08 8.31 17.06
(+12.3 pct) (+6.7 pct)
Operating 1.09 1.01 1.56
3.30 (+7.1 pct) (+6.8 pct)
Recurring 1.02
962 mln 1.56 3.30 (+6.5
pct) (+10.9 pct) Net
818 mln 650 mln 1.13
2.17 (+25.9 pct) (+20.3 pct)
EPS Y51.65
Y41.02 Y71.10 Y136.59
Diluted EPS Y51.50
NOTE - Asahi Intecc Co Ltd produces medical equipment,
stainless-wire ropes.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
