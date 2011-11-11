Nov 11 (Reuters) -
FIDEA HOLDINGS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.59
1.47
(+7.7 pct)
Operating 962 mln 980 mln
(-1.8 pct)
Recurring 872 mln
998 mln (-12.6
pct) Net
868 mln 979 mln
(-11.4 pct)
EPS Y6.05
Y6.83 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Fidea Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8713.TK1.