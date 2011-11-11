Nov 11 (Reuters) -

FIDEA HOLDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.59 1.47 (+7.7 pct) Operating 962 mln 980 mln

(-1.8 pct)

Recurring 872 mln 998 mln (-12.6 pct) Net

868 mln 979 mln

(-11.4 pct)

EPS Y6.05 Y6.83 Annual div

Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Fidea Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8713.TK1.