Aug 11 (Reuters) -

KING INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.67 2.56 5.00 (+4.2 pct) (+5.9 pct) (+1.8%) Operating 98 mln 87 mln 100 mln

(+12.7 pct)

(+3.6%) Recurring 117 mln 119 mln 150 mln (-2.3 pct) (-15.3%) Net

109 mln 111 mln 150 mln

(-1.7 pct) (-23.2%) EPS Y6.16 Y6.27 Y8.45 Annual div

nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - King Industrial Co Ltd is a maker of fire-resistant safes and cash registers.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7986.TK1.