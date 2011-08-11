Aug 11 (Reuters) -
JB ELEVEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 5.22
4.90 (+6.5 pct) (+0.7 pct)
Operating 86 mln 70 mln
(+23.7 pct) (-11.6 pct)
Recurring 59 mln 55 mln
(+7.1 pct) (+54.5 pct)
Net loss 234 mln prft 19 mln
(-35.1 pct)
EPS loss Y140.52 prft Y11.95
EPS Y11.94
Shares 2 mln 2 mln
Annual div nil Y10.00
-Q4 div nil Y10.00
NOTE - JB Eleven Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
