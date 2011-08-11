Aug 11 (Reuters) -

JB ELEVEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 5.22 4.90 (+6.5 pct) (+0.7 pct) Operating 86 mln 70 mln

(+23.7 pct) (-11.6 pct) Recurring 59 mln 55 mln

(+7.1 pct) (+54.5 pct) Net loss 234 mln prft 19 mln

(-35.1 pct) EPS loss Y140.52 prft Y11.95 EPS Y11.94 Shares 2 mln 2 mln Annual div nil Y10.00 -Q4 div nil Y10.00

NOTE - JB Eleven Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3066.TK1.