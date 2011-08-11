Aug 11 (Reuters) -
MODEC INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 57.37
89.20 120.00
(-35.7 pct) (-7.3 pct) (-18.2%)
Operating loss 1.88 prft 2.04
(+307.4 pct)
Recurring 2.70
3.14 4.00
(-14.0 pct) (+10.1 pct) (-35.0%) Net
2.62 1.76 2.90
(+49.2 pct) (-6.4 pct)
(+6.0%) EPS Y56.54
Y42.18 Y62.49 Annual div
Y25.00 Y22.50
-Q2 div Y12.50 Y11.25
-Q4 div Y11.25
Y12.50
NOTE - Modec Inc specialises in development of gas and oil
fields at sea. Spun off from Mitsui Engineering and
Shipbuilding in July 2003.
