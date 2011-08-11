Aug 11 (Reuters) -

MODEC INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 57.37 89.20 120.00 (-35.7 pct) (-7.3 pct) (-18.2%) Operating loss 1.88 prft 2.04

(+307.4 pct)

Recurring 2.70 3.14 4.00 (-14.0 pct) (+10.1 pct) (-35.0%) Net

2.62 1.76 2.90

(+49.2 pct) (-6.4 pct) (+6.0%) EPS Y56.54 Y42.18 Y62.49 Annual div

Y25.00 Y22.50 -Q2 div Y12.50 Y11.25

-Q4 div Y11.25

Y12.50

NOTE - Modec Inc specialises in development of gas and oil fields at sea. Spun off from Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding in July 2003.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6269.TK1.