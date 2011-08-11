Aug 11 (Reuters) -
TECHNICAL ELECTRON CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.49
1.44 2.60 5.50
(+3.9 pct) (+3.3 pct)
Operating 177 mln 114 mln 120 mln
300 mln
(+56.0 pct)
Recurring 146 mln 91 mln
80 mln 200 mln
(+60.1 pct)
Net 132 mln 69 mln
60 mln 150 mln
(+90.9 pct)
EPS Y16.55 Y8.67
Y7.48 Y18.68
NOTE - Technical Electron Co Ltd is a manufacturer of CRT
displays and TV monitors.
