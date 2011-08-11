Aug 11 (Reuters) -

TECHNICAL ELECTRON CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.49 1.44 2.60 5.50 (+3.9 pct) (+3.3 pct) Operating 177 mln 114 mln 120 mln

300 mln

(+56.0 pct)

Recurring 146 mln 91 mln

80 mln 200 mln

(+60.1 pct)

Net 132 mln 69 mln

60 mln 150 mln

(+90.9 pct)

EPS Y16.55 Y8.67

Y7.48 Y18.68

NOTE - Technical Electron Co Ltd is a manufacturer of CRT displays and TV monitors.

