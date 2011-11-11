BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications FY profit rises
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
S-K-I CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 15.82 15.38 16.90
8.66 (+2.9 pct) (+4.2 pct)
(+6.8%) (+6.8%) Operating 562 mln 970 mln 732 mln
372 mln
(-42.1 pct) (+25.3 pct) (+30.2%)
(-4.2%) Recurring 586 mln 979 mln 725 mln
361 mln
(-40.1 pct) (+22.0 pct) (+23.5%)
(-12.2%) Net 198 mln 456 mln 265 mln
123 mln
(-56.5 pct) (+38.8 pct) (+33.3%)
(-18.6%) EPS Y18.31 Y42.09 Y24.41
Y11.33 Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - S-K-I Corp is a mobile phone dealership.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9446.TK1.
* FY net profit 18.1 million dinars versus 16.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest