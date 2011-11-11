Nov 11 (Reuters) -

MATSUO ELECTRIC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.80 7.00 Operating

50 mln 100 mln Recurring 50 mln 110 mln Net nil 100 mln

NOTE - Matsuo Electric Co Ltd is a major maker of capacitors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6969.TK1.