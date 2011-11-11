Nov 11 (Reuters) -

RAQUALIA PHARMA INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST LATEST RESULTS FORECAST Sales 665 mln 1.30 Operating loss 1.30 loss 1.51 Recurring

loss 1.30 loss 1.50 Net loss 1.31 loss 1.51 EPS loss Y126.38 loss Y131.36

NOTE - RaQualia Pharma Inc is the full company name.

