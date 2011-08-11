Aug 11 (Reuters) -

SEKISUI MACHINERY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.10 3.40 Operating loss 140 mln prft 55 mln Recurring loss 140 mln prft 45 mln Net loss 910 mln prft 25 mln

NOTE - Sekisui Machinery Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer of metal molds for plastic molding. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6487.TK1.