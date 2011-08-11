Aug 11 (Reuters) -

NFK HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 598 mln 436 mln 1.30 3.31 (+37.3 pct) (-46.6 pct) Operating loss 26 mln loss 95 mln loss 119 mln prft 86 mln Recurring loss 23 mln loss 90 mln loss 116 mln prft 91 mln Net loss 29 mln loss 107 mln loss 120 mln prft 83 mln EPS loss Y0.98 loss Y3.62 loss Y4.06

prft Y2.82

NOTE - NFK Holdings Co Ltd is a maker of industrial furnace combustion equipment.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6494.TK1.