Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HOKUETSU BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 24.21
22.03 44.40
(+9.8 pct) (+2.4 pct) (+0.5%)
Recurring 3.90 2.39 7.00
(+62.7 pct) (-10.3 pct)
(+4.2%) Net 3.41
3.01 5.20
(+13.2 pct) (+32.3 pct) (+5.5%) EPS
Y13.49 Y11.87 Y20.67
Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Hokuetsu Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8325.TK1.