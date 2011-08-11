CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hispania buys hotel in Malaga for 41 mln euros
* Says buys NH Malaga hotel for 41 million euros ($43.8 million)
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
J-REP CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.20 2.12 Operating 595 mln 468 mln Recurring prft 114 mln loss 23 mln Net prft 117 mln loss 85 mln
NOTE - J-Rep Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8992.TK1.
* Says buys NH Malaga hotel for 41 million euros ($43.8 million)
* Sees NPLs falling this year as economy improves (Adds detail)
LONDON, Feb 9 The Bank of England said it has fined Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Limited (BTMU) 17.85 million pounds ($22.44 million), and MUFG Securities EMEA PLC 8.9 million pounds for failing to be open with the regulator about U.S. enforcement action.