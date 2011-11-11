Nov 11 (Reuters) -

TOKYO CATHODE LABORATORY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.38 1.74 Recurring loss 232 mln loss 264 mln Net loss 235 mln loss 273 mln

NOTE - Tokyo Cathode Laboratory Co Ltd produces semiconductor testing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6868.TK1.