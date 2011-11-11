Nov 11 (Reuters) -

SANSHIN CORP

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.15 3.50 Operating loss 40 mln loss 100 mln Recurring loss 53 mln loss 70 mln Net 16 mln 10 mln

NOTE - Sanshin Corp is a civil engineering company specialising in foundation work. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1984.TK1.