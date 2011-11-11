Nov 11 (Reuters) -

PLACO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.15 1.20 2.60 (-4.1 pct) (+15.9 pct) (+1.6%) Operating 44 mln 25 mln 117 mln

(+76.2 pct) (+31.9%) Recurring 33 mln 10 mln 87 mln (+229.6 pct) (+44.2%) Net

24 mln 7 mln 77 mln

(+244.0 pct) (+71.2%)

EPS Y0.91 Y0.26

Y2.84 Shares 27 mln 27 mln Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Placo Co Ltd is a specialist maker of plastic processing equipment.

