Nov 11 (Reuters) -
NIHON FALCOM CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.56 1.21 1.30
300 mln
(+28.7 pct) (+9.7 pct) (-16.8%)
(-20.2%)
Operating prft 533 mln prft 287 mln prft 250 mln
loss 80 mln
(+85.6 pct) (+329.5 pct) (-53.1%)
Recurring prft 534 mln prft 289 mln
prft 250 mln loss 80 mln
(+85.2 pct) (+318.4 pct) (-53.1%)
Net prft 318 mln prft 159 mln
prft 155 mln loss 32 mln
(+99.7 pct) (+527.3 pct) (-51.4%)
EPS prft Y3,123.82 prft Y1,566.06 prft
Y1,507.78 loss Y311.28
Diluted EPS Y3,107.19 Y1,556.20
Shares 102,800
102,000 Annual div
Y600.00 Y500.00 Y300.00 -Q2
div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y600.00 Y500.00
Y300.00
NOTE - Nihon Falcom Corp plans and produces Pachinko
pinball-game software.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
