Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NIHON FALCOM CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.56 1.21 1.30

300 mln

(+28.7 pct) (+9.7 pct) (-16.8%)

(-20.2%) Operating prft 533 mln prft 287 mln prft 250 mln loss 80 mln

(+85.6 pct) (+329.5 pct) (-53.1%)

Recurring prft 534 mln prft 289 mln prft 250 mln loss 80 mln

(+85.2 pct) (+318.4 pct) (-53.1%)

Net prft 318 mln prft 159 mln prft 155 mln loss 32 mln

(+99.7 pct) (+527.3 pct) (-51.4%)

EPS prft Y3,123.82 prft Y1,566.06 prft Y1,507.78 loss Y311.28 Diluted EPS Y3,107.19 Y1,556.20

Shares 102,800 102,000 Annual div Y600.00 Y500.00 Y300.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil

-Q4 div Y600.00 Y500.00 Y300.00

NOTE - Nihon Falcom Corp plans and produces Pachinko pinball-game software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3723.TK1.