Jan 11 (Reuters) -

CHUKYO IYAKUHIN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.28 6.28 Operating 150 mln 150 mln Recurring 140 mln 140 mln Net prft 296 mln loss 4 mln

NOTE - Chukyo Iyakuhin Co Ltd is a door-to-door sales drug maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4558.TK1.