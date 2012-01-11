BRIEF-Health Ever Bio-Tech says no dividend payment for 2016
Feb 14 Health Ever Bio-Tech Co Ltd: * Says it will pay no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/E7FUfe Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 11 (Reuters) -
CHUKYO IYAKUHIN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.28 6.28 Operating 150 mln 150 mln Recurring 140 mln 140 mln Net prft 296 mln loss 4 mln
NOTE - Chukyo Iyakuhin Co Ltd is a door-to-door sales drug maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4558.TK1.
Feb 14 Excelsior Biopharma Inc: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/bQkiR9 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
