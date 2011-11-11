Nov 11 (Reuters) -

NIHON DENKEI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 30.48 28.02 65.00 (+8.8 pct) (+31.1 pct) (+0.3%) Operating 709 mln 451 mln 1.33

(+57.1 pct) (+10.8%) Recurring 635 mln 334 mln 1.26 (+89.7 pct) (+11.6%) Net

712 mln 261 mln 1.18

(+173.2 pct) (+48.3%) EPS Y90.83 Y33.25 Y150.33 Annual div

Y22.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Nihon Denkei Co Ltd is a trading company dealing in electronic measuring equipment.

