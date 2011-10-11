Oct 11 (Reuters) -

TAY TWO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.77 17.00 Operating 272 mln 300 mln Recurring 281 mln 280 mln Net loss 140 mln loss 70 mln

NOTE - Tay Two Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7610.TK1.