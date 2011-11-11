Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HYAKUGO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 36.83 36.30 70.30 (+1.5 pct) (-1.7 pct) (-2.2%) Recurring 6.24 5.26 10.60

(+18.6 pct) (+21.4 pct)

(-0.1%) Net 3.77 3.72 6.50 (+1.4 pct) (+56.0 pct) (-12.2%) EPS

Y14.78 Y14.37 Y25.49

Annual div Y7.50 Y7.50 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Hyakugo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

