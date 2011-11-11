Nov 11 (Reuters) -
HYAKUGO BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 36.83
36.30 70.30
(+1.5 pct) (-1.7 pct) (-2.2%)
Recurring 6.24 5.26 10.60
(+18.6 pct) (+21.4 pct)
(-0.1%) Net 3.77
3.72 6.50
(+1.4 pct) (+56.0 pct) (-12.2%) EPS
Y14.78 Y14.37 Y25.49
Annual div
Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Hyakugo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
