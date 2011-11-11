Nov 11 (Reuters) -

OKAYA ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.11 7.23 14.00 (-1.8 pct) (+36.9 pct) (-3.4%) Operating 698 mln 794 mln 950 mln

(-12.1 pct) (+464.3 pct) (-37.6%) Recurring 623 mln 719 mln 1.00 (-13.4 pct) (+923.9 pct) (-31.5%) Net

480 mln 320 mln 700 mln

(+49.7 pct) (-21.8%) EPS Y21.49 Y14.35 Y31.31 Annual div

Y11.00 Y13.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y8.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Okaya Electric Industries Co Ltd is an electronic parts manufacturer.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6926.TK1.