FUDO TETRA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.77 24.47 60.00 (-6.9 pct) (-12.8 pct) (+7.0%) Operating loss 1.04 loss 966 mln prft 1.65 (+1818.6%) Recurring loss 1.36 loss 1.28 prft 1.70

(+320.8%) Net

loss 1.08 loss 1.01 prft 1.40

EPS loss Y6.53 loss Y6.16 prft Y8.51

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Fudo Tetra Corp is a civil engineering contractor.

