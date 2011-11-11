Nov 11 (Reuters) -

HAMAI INDUSTRIES LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

5.83 5.48 7.70

(+6.3 pct) Operating 736 mln 760 mln 1.04

(-3.2 pct) Recurring 695 mln 1.23 1.09

(-43.3 pct) Net

391 mln 453 mln 630 mln

(-13.7 pct) EPS Y53.83 Y62.36 Y86.68

NOTE - Hamai Industries Ltd is a leading manufacturer of valves for liquefied petroleum gas containers.

