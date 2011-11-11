Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Nov 11 (Reuters) -
NIPPON JOGESUIDO SEKKEI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.59 13.84 Operating 1.20 992 mln Recurring 1.35 1.16 Net nil 134 mln
NOTE - Nippon Jogesuido Sekkei Co Ltd provides consulting services for water supply and sewage systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2325.TK1.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
* Office could decide this week whether to again seek Lee's arrest