Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KAWAGISHI BRIDGE WORKS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 18.48 19.31 14.00

7.00 (-4.3 pct) (-13.8 pct)

(-24.2%) (-19.7%) Operating loss 1.26 prft 634 mln loss 500 mln loss 280 mln

(-3.1 pct)

Recurring loss 1.08 prft 874 mln loss 350 mln loss 200 mln

(+3.1 pct)

Net loss 1.55 prft 317 mln loss 350 mln loss 200 mln

(-22.4 pct)

EPS loss Y106.51 prft Y21.75 loss Y23.99 loss Y13.71 Shares 15 mln 15 mln

Annual div Y8.00 Y8.00

Y5.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Kawagishi Bridge Works Co Ltd is a specialised steelframe maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5921.TK1.