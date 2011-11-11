Nov 11 (Reuters) -

KOBE DIESEL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.10 7.17 14.32 (-0.9 pct) (-17.1 pct) (+3.5%) Operating 416 mln 355 mln 198 mln

(+17.1 pct) (-40.8 pct) (-57.2%) Recurring 414 mln 351 mln 188 mln (+17.9 pct) (-41.2 pct) (-56.9%) Net

358 mln 142 mln 184 mln

(+151.6 pct) (-61.5 pct) (-10.2%) EPS Y12.81 Y5.09 Y6.58 Shares 28 mln 28 mln Annual div

Y2.00 Y3.00 -Q4 div Y3.00 Y2.00

NOTE - Kobe Diesel Co Ltd makes diesel ship engines.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

